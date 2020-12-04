Box: Lafayette 67, Pattonville 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|0-4
|0-0
|157/39
|221/55
|Lafayette
|3-1
|1-0
|200/50
|171/43
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cami Stacker (#1, 5-6, G, So.)
|32
|4-10
|5-6
|9-11
|0
|Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-9, G, So.)
|14
|4-8
|0
|6-9
|0
|Charlie Heiligenstein (#4, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|8
|3-5
|0
|2-2
|0
|Sydney Witherspoon (#11, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Boyce (#22, 5-7, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
