Box: Lafayette 43, Timberland 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|12
|7
|10
|14
|43
|Timberland
|8
|4
|7
|11
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|6-10
|1-2
|696/44
|735/46
|Timberland
|4-12
|2-3
|563/35
|683/43
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Madison Baird (#21, G, Fr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Bailey Broemmer (#31, G, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|2
|Leah Wilmsmeyer (#42, G, Fr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|3
|Hannah Branstetter (#30, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Madison Carroll (#10, F, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Grace Lutgen (#20, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3