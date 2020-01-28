Box: Lafayette 43, Timberland 30
1234Final
Lafayette127101443
Timberland8471130
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette6-101-2696/44735/46
Timberland4-122-3563/35683/43
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Madison Baird (#21, G, Fr.)90304
Bailey Broemmer (#31, G, So.)7203-42
Leah Wilmsmeyer (#42, G, Fr.)7112-43
Hannah Branstetter (#30, G, Jr.)30100
Madison Carroll (#10, F, So.)2002-21
Grace Lutgen (#20, F, Jr.)21003
