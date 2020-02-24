Box: Lewistown 64, Father McGivney 46
Box: Lewistown 64, Father McGivney 46

1234Final
Lewistown1113251564
Father McGivney13717946
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lewistown1-00-064/6446/46
Father McGivney27-86-01636/16361137/1137
Lewistown
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, So.)166-1204-81
Anna McKee (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)102-52-402
Madison Webb (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)93-41-10-23
Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-9, F, So.)63-6000
Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Fr.)31-201-20
Macy Hoppes (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)21-300-12
