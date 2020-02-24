Box: Lewistown 64, Father McGivney 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lewistown
|11
|13
|25
|15
|64
|Father McGivney
|13
|7
|17
|9
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lewistown
|1-0
|0-0
|64/64
|46/46
|Father McGivney
|27-8
|6-0
|1636/1636
|1137/1137
|Lewistown
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, So.)
|16
|6-12
|0
|4-8
|1
|Anna McKee (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|10
|2-5
|2-4
|0
|2
|Madison Webb (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-1
|0-2
|3
|Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-9, F, So.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Fr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Macy Hoppes (#11, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-1
|2