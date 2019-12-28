Box: Liberty (KC) 49, Summit 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|7
|6
|5
|13
|31
|Liberty (KC)
|13
|12
|13
|11
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|8-2
|1-0
|547/55
|337/34
|Liberty (KC)
|3-0
|0-0
|176/18
|96/10
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|10
|2
|0
|6-6
|4
|Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|3
|Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-4
|0
|Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|3
|Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|1
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.