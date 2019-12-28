Box: Liberty (KC) 49, Summit 31
Box: Liberty (KC) 49, Summit 31

1234Final
Summit7651331
Liberty (KC)1312131149
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit8-21-0547/55337/34
Liberty (KC)3-00-0176/1896/10
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)10206-64
Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)7301-13
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)60202
Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)4011-40
Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)3010-23
Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)1001-41
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
