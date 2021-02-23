 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 33, Washington 28
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 33, Washington 28

12345Final
Washington7478228
Liberty (Wentzville)8648733
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington8-164-5960/401185/49
Liberty (Wentzville)7-151-9779/321054/44
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Emily Northcutt (So.)8302-21
Toni Patterson (Sr.)7203-43
Alyssa Frey7301-65
Blair Wise (So.)60202
Hailey Jolliff51104
