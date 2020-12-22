 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 40, Trinity 26
0 comments

Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 40, Trinity 26

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year
1234Final
Trinity848626
Liberty (Wentzville)7891640
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity0-100-2229/23379/38
Liberty (Wentzville)3-50-2296/30357/36
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Rosalind Lyles-Tannan (#5, 5-10, F, So.)72-21-104
Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)73-701-23
Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)61-1304-81
Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)51-21-503
Destiny Bridges (#14, 5-2, G, So.)1001-22
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Frey18704-54
Toni Patterson (Sr.)10206-92
Emily Northcutt (So.)7301-21
Blair Wise (So.)51100
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports