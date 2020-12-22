Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 40, Trinity 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|8
|4
|8
|6
|26
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|7
|8
|9
|16
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|0-10
|0-2
|229/23
|379/38
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3-5
|0-2
|296/30
|357/36
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rosalind Lyles-Tannan (#5, 5-10, F, So.)
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|4
|Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|7
|3-7
|0
|1-2
|3
|Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|1-13
|0
|4-8
|1
|Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|Destiny Bridges (#14, 5-2, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2