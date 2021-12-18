 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 43, Affton 24
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 43, Affton 24

1234Final
Affton756624
Liberty (Wentzville)1111101143
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton1-50-0180/30262/44
Liberty (Wentzville)1-50-2194/32271/45
Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Emily Northcutt (Jr.)147000
Blair Wise (Jr.)102201
Kennedi Brower6202-42
Tess Roberts5201-11
Riley Andrzejewski (So.)42002
Allison Schniepp (Sr.)30102
Brooklyn Rudolph (Jr.)1001-21
