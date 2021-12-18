Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 43, Affton 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|7
|5
|6
|6
|24
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|11
|11
|10
|11
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|1-5
|0-0
|180/30
|262/44
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1-5
|0-2
|194/32
|271/45
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emily Northcutt (Jr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Blair Wise (Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kennedi Brower
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|2
|Tess Roberts
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|1
|Riley Andrzejewski (So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Allison Schniepp (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Brooklyn Rudolph (Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.