Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 45, Windsor (Imperial) 43

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)812151045
Windsor (Imperial)81091643
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)4-200-9735/311153/48
Windsor (Imperial)11-111-6974/41890/37

Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennedi Brower (#23, Fr.)18431-23
Kylee Orf (#5, Sr.)11312-31
Emily Northcutt (#20, Jr.)63001
Blair Wise (#11, Jr.)5103-42
Allyson Schniepp (#13, Sr.)3003-44
Tess Roberts (#2)2100-22
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
