Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 45, Windsor (Imperial) 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|8
|12
|15
|10
|45
|Windsor (Imperial)
|8
|10
|9
|16
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-20
|0-9
|735/31
|1153/48
|Windsor (Imperial)
|11-11
|1-6
|974/41
|890/37
People are also reading…
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennedi Brower (#23, Fr.)
|18
|4
|3
|1-2
|3
|Kylee Orf (#5, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-3
|1
|Emily Northcutt (#20, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Blair Wise (#11, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|2
|Allyson Schniepp (#13, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|4
|Tess Roberts (#2)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.