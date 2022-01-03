Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 47, Bowling Green 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bowling Green
|16
|5
|11
|10
|42
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|8
|15
|16
|8
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bowling Green
|0-6
|0-0
|246/41
|315/52
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-7
|0-2
|298/50
|412/69
|Bowling Green
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylee Orf (Sr.)
|16
|5
|0
|6-6
|1
|Blair Wise (Jr.)
|13
|0
|3
|4-4
|2
|Tess Roberts
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|4
|Emily Northcutt (Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Allison Schniepp (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedi Brower
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
