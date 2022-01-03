 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 47, Bowling Green 42
1234Final
Bowling Green165111042
Liberty (Wentzville)81516847
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bowling Green0-60-0246/41315/52
Liberty (Wentzville)2-70-2298/50412/69
Bowling Green
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylee Orf (Sr.)16506-61
Blair Wise (Jr.)13034-42
Tess Roberts8302-34
Emily Northcutt (Jr.)63002
Allison Schniepp (Sr.)21002
Kennedi Brower21001
