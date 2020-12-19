Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 47, Northwest Cedar Hill 45

|1
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|9
|11
|10
|15
|45
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|7
|12
|14
|14
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3-3
|0-0
|231/38
|267/44
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-4
|0-2
|224/37
|292/49
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Frey
|16
|6
|0
|4-6
|4
|Toni Patterson (Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-7
|0
|Blair Wise (So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Sara Gordley (Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|4
|Emily Northcutt (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Dori Earle (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Brooklyn Rudolph (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
