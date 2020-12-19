 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 47, Northwest Cedar Hill 45
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 47, Northwest Cedar Hill 45

1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill911101545
Liberty (Wentzville)712141447
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill3-30-0231/38267/44
Liberty (Wentzville)2-40-2224/37292/49
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Frey16604-64
Toni Patterson (Sr.)12404-70
Blair Wise (So.)90302
Sara Gordley (Sr.)4102-34
Emily Northcutt (So.)21002
Dori Earle (Jr.)21002
Brooklyn Rudolph (So.)21002
