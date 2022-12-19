 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 49, Pacific 45

1234Final
Pacific61491645
Liberty (Wentzville)913161149
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific2-70-2286/32344/38
Liberty (Wentzville)2-70-2321/36521/58

Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Isabella Pierce (Sr.)183403
Kennedi Brower (So.)15407-84
Blair Wise (Sr.)7112-22
Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)51103
Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)42003
