Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 49, Pacific 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|6
|14
|9
|16
|45
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|9
|13
|16
|11
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|2-7
|0-2
|286/32
|344/38
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-7
|0-2
|321/36
|521/58
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isabella Pierce (Sr.)
|18
|3
|4
|0
|3
|Kennedi Brower (So.)
|15
|4
|0
|7-8
|4
|Blair Wise (Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|2
|Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3