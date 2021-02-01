 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 49, Windsor (Imperial) 39
0 comments

Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 49, Windsor (Imperial) 39

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)101181039
Liberty (Wentzville)17226449
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)8-103-3776/43767/43
Liberty (Wentzville)6-120-6663/37836/46
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Frey17703-34
Hailey Jolliff16513-44
Toni Patterson (Sr.)11501-42
Blair Wise (So.)51102
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports