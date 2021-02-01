Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 49, Windsor (Imperial) 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|10
|11
|8
|10
|39
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|17
|22
|6
|4
|49
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|8-10
|3-3
|776/43
|767/43
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6-12
|0-6
|663/37
|836/46
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Frey
|17
|7
|0
|3-3
|4
|Hailey Jolliff
|16
|5
|1
|3-4
|4
|Toni Patterson (Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-4
|2
|Blair Wise (So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
