Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 49, Windsor (Imperial) 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|8
|7
|13
|17
|45
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|11
|14
|9
|15
|49
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|5-11
|1-4
|607/38
|742/46
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-15
|0-5
|622/39
|997/62
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blair Wise (Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|2
|Kennedi Brower (So.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|2
|Sicily Trost (So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|0
|Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Isabella Pierce (Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-4
|0
|Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-3
|2