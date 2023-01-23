 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 49, Windsor (Imperial) 45

1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)87131745
Liberty (Wentzville)111491549

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)5-111-4607/38742/46
Liberty (Wentzville)4-150-5622/39997/62
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Blair Wise (Sr.)12222-22
Kennedi Brower (So.)9303-42
Sicily Trost (So.)8302-30
Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)81202
Isabella Pierce (Sr.)6111-40
Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)6300-32
