Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 49, Winfield 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Winfield
|14
|10
|15
|8
|47
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|16
|4
|15
|14
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|1-4
|0-0
|200/40
|216/43
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1-1
|0-1
|69/14
|100/20
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chloe Kaimann (#22, G, Sr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-4
|1
|LeiAnn Ford (#12, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Renzlee Davidson (#4, G, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rebecca Bradshaw (#11, F, Fr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-9
|3
|Elena Parr (#23, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Kadence Berry (#20, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Bauer (#2, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Kylee Howard (#21, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Frey
|20
|9-17
|0-1
|2-4
|2
|Toni Patterson (Sr.)
|15
|5-17
|1-2
|2-14
|2
|Blair Wise (So.)
|7
|1-4
|1-5
|2-2
|3
|Sara Gordley (Sr.)
|5
|0
|1-6
|2-4
|3
|Emily Northcutt (So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|3
