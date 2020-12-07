 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 49, Winfield 47
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 49, Winfield 47

1234Final
Winfield141015847
Liberty (Wentzville)164151449
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield1-40-0200/40216/43
Liberty (Wentzville)1-10-169/14100/20
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chloe Kaimann (#22, G, Sr.)12313-41
LeiAnn Ford (#12, G, Jr.)102201
Renzlee Davidson (#4, G, Fr.)63000
Rebecca Bradshaw (#11, F, Fr.)6104-93
Elena Parr (#23, G, So.)42003
Kadence Berry (#20, G, So.)42000
Josie Bauer (#2, F, Sr.)3101-24
Kylee Howard (#21, F, Jr.)2100-22
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Frey209-170-12-42
Toni Patterson (Sr.)155-171-22-142
Blair Wise (So.)71-41-52-23
Sara Gordley (Sr.)501-62-43
Emily Northcutt (So.)21-3003
