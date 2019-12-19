Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 46, Fox 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|9
|14
|9
|14
|46
|Fox
|5
|15
|14
|6
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3-1
|1-0
|167/42
|145/36
|Fox
|3-4
|0-1
|279/70
|351/88
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mia VanPamel (Sr.)
|15
|3
|1
|6-9
|1
|Melanie Giljum (Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-5
|3
|Kylee Orf (So.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-3
|2
|Megan Kruse (Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Toni Patterson (Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|3
|Grace Watson (Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.