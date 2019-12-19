Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 46, Fox 40
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 46, Fox 40

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)91491446
Fox51514640
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)3-11-0167/42145/36
Fox3-40-1279/70351/88
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Mia VanPamel (Sr.)15316-91
Melanie Giljum (Sr.)12404-53
Kylee Orf (So.)6111-32
Megan Kruse (Sr.)51103
Toni Patterson (Jr.)4200-13
Grace Watson (Sr.)4200-21
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
