Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 45, Northwest Cedar Hill 26
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 45, Northwest Cedar Hill 26

  0
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill955726
Liberty (Wentzville)126121545
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill2-100-0373/31580/48
Liberty (Wentzville)6-11-0326/27264/22
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Mia VanPamel (#14, Sr.)122-32-52-41
Kylee Orf (#22, So.)114-91-303
Sara Gordley (#13, Jr.)72-21-401
Melanie Giljum (#25, Sr.)73-401-24
Toni Patterson (#5, Jr.)42-50-104
Allie Italiano (#21, So.)21-40-101
Grace Watson (#12, Sr.)21-20-200
