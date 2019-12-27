Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 45, Northwest Cedar Hill 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|9
|5
|5
|7
|26
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|12
|6
|12
|15
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-10
|0-0
|373/31
|580/48
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6-1
|1-0
|326/27
|264/22
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mia VanPamel (#14, Sr.)
|12
|2-3
|2-5
|2-4
|1
|Kylee Orf (#22, So.)
|11
|4-9
|1-3
|0
|3
|Sara Gordley (#13, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|Melanie Giljum (#25, Sr.)
|7
|3-4
|0
|1-2
|4
|Toni Patterson (#5, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|4
|Allie Italiano (#21, So.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|Grace Watson (#12, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0