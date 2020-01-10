Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 56, O'Fallon Christian 31
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 56, O'Fallon Christian 31

  • 0
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)171391756
O'Fallon Christian4813631
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)8-31-2493/45430/39
O'Fallon Christian1-71-3175/16386/35
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Mia VanPamel (#14, Sr.)17241-32
Megan Kruse (#10, Sr.)120400
Melanie Giljum (#25, Sr.)9401-33
Toni Patterson (#5, Jr.)8204-54
Allie Italiano (#21, So.)4200-22
Sara Gordley (#13, Jr.)30104
Kylee Orf (#22, So.)30104
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Sports