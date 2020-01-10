Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 56, O'Fallon Christian 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|17
|13
|9
|17
|56
|O'Fallon Christian
|4
|8
|13
|6
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|8-3
|1-2
|493/45
|430/39
|O'Fallon Christian
|1-7
|1-3
|175/16
|386/35
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mia VanPamel (#14, Sr.)
|17
|2
|4
|1-3
|2
|Megan Kruse (#10, Sr.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Melanie Giljum (#25, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-3
|3
|Toni Patterson (#5, Jr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-5
|4
|Allie Italiano (#21, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|2
|Sara Gordley (#13, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Kylee Orf (#22, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.