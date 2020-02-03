Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 53, Principia 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|12
|13
|18
|10
|53
|Principia
|5
|10
|6
|2
|23
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|11-7
|1-4
|807/45
|723/40
|Principia
|8-9
|0-2
|759/42
|828/46
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mia VanPamel (#14, Sr.)
|30
|8
|4
|2-5
|1
|Toni Patterson (#5, Jr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|4
|Melanie Giljum (#25, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Kylee Orf (#22, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Kaityln Hudson (#3, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.