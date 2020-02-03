Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 53, Principia 23
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)1213181053
Principia5106223
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)11-71-4807/45723/40
Principia8-90-2759/42828/46
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Mia VanPamel (#14, Sr.)30842-51
Toni Patterson (#5, Jr.)126004
Melanie Giljum (#25, Sr.)42004
Kylee Orf (#22, So.)42002
Kaityln Hudson (#3, Sr.)30100
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
