|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|1
|6
|12
|10
|29
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|12
|12
|4
|14
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|0-2
|0-1
|50/25
|85/42
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1-0
|1-0
|42/21
|29/14
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Toni Patterson (Jr.)
|10
|2
|0
|6-10
|4
|Kylee Orf (So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-2
|5
|Mia VanPamel (Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|2
|Melanie Giljum (Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Megan Kruse (Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|1
|Sara Gordley (Jr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-5
|2
|Grace Watson (Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0