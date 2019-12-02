Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Washington16121029
Liberty (Wentzville)121241442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington0-20-150/2585/42
Liberty (Wentzville)1-01-042/2129/14
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Toni Patterson (Jr.)10206-104
Kylee Orf (So.)7210-25
Mia VanPamel (Sr.)7301-12
Melanie Giljum (Sr.)63002
Megan Kruse (Sr.)5110-11
Sara Gordley (Jr.)4004-52
Grace Watson (Sr.)3101-20

