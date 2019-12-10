Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)182414965
Winfield9115126
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)2-01-0107/5455/28
Winfield1-50-0163/82296/148
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Melanie Giljum (Sr.)20902-30
Mia VanPamel (Sr.)16513-40
Megan Kruse (Sr.)120401
Kylee Orf (So.)7301-23
Toni Patterson (Jr.)5201-32
Grace Watson (Sr.)3010-22
Sara Gordley (Jr.)21000
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

