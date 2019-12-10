|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|18
|24
|14
|9
|65
|Winfield
|9
|11
|5
|1
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-0
|1-0
|107/54
|55/28
|Winfield
|1-5
|0-0
|163/82
|296/148
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Melanie Giljum (Sr.)
|20
|9
|0
|2-3
|0
|Mia VanPamel (Sr.)
|16
|5
|1
|3-4
|0
|Megan Kruse (Sr.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Kylee Orf (So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Toni Patterson (Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|2
|Grace Watson (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|2
|Sara Gordley (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.