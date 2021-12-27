Box: Lift For Life 41, Cor Jesu 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|5
|5
|12
|11
|33
|Lift For Life
|12
|17
|5
|7
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|2-5
|0-2
|263/38
|330/47
|Lift For Life
|5-4
|0-0
|465/66
|363/52
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|12
|2-6
|2-3
|2-3
|4
|Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0
|3
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|4
|2-13
|0-6
|0-6
|1
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-3
|0-1
|3-4
|5
|Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)
|3
|1-4
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-5
|0-3
|3-6
|2
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.