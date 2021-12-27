 Skip to main content
Box: Lift For Life 41, Cor Jesu 33
1234Final
Cor Jesu55121133
Lift For Life12175741
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu2-50-2263/38330/47
Lift For Life5-40-0465/66363/52
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)122-62-32-34
Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)84-7003
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)42-130-60-61
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)30-30-13-45
Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)31-40-11-20
Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)30-50-33-62
Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.
