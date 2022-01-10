Box: Lift For Life 51, John Burroughs 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|19
|10
|10
|12
|51
|John Burroughs
|16
|9
|11
|11
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|8-7
|0-0
|757/50
|668/45
|John Burroughs
|6-4
|0-0
|564/38
|379/25
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Giddings (#12, 5-8, G, So.)
|15
|7-15
|0-5
|1-2
|1
|Mackenzie Wilson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|12
|0-3
|4-7
|0
|1
|Taylor Brown (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-6
|2-5
|0
|1
|Lauren Bennet (#24)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0
|1
|Paige Fowler (#13, 5-10, F, So.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0-1
|2
|Lift For Life
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
