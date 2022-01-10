 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lift For Life 51, John Burroughs 47
Box: Lift For Life 51, John Burroughs 47

1234Final
Lift For Life1910101251
John Burroughs169111147
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life8-70-0757/50668/45
John Burroughs6-40-0564/38379/25
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase Giddings (#12, 5-8, G, So.)157-150-51-21
Mackenzie Wilson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)120-34-701
Taylor Brown (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)102-62-501
Lauren Bennet (#24)84-6001
Paige Fowler (#13, 5-10, F, So.)63-700-12
Lift For Life
Individual stats Have not been reported.
