Box: Lift For Life 56, St. Joseph's 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|14
|10
|10
|22
|56
|St. Joseph's
|17
|9
|12
|13
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|8-9
|0-0
|900/53
|890/52
|St. Joseph's
|11-8
|3-3
|953/56
|843/50
People are also reading…
|Lift For Life
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)
|24
|10-16
|0
|4-5
|3
|Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|11
|1-2
|3-5
|0-1
|5
|Caroline Schierding (#25, 5-11, P, Fr.)
|5
|0-1
|0
|5-6
|3
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-4
|2-4
|4
|Ashley Eveler (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Maddie Hannis (#24, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2