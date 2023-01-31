 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lift For Life 56, St. Joseph's 51

1234Final
Lift For Life1410102256
St. Joseph's179121351
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life8-90-0900/53890/52
St. Joseph's11-83-3953/56843/50

Lift For Life
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)2410-1604-53
Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)111-23-50-15
Caroline Schierding (#25, 5-11, P, Fr.)50-105-63
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)41-10-42-44
Ashley Eveler (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)30-11-200
Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)21-2003
Maddie Hannis (#24, 5-10, G, So.)21-20-102
