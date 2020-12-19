 Skip to main content
Box: Lift For Life 60, St. Joseph's 56
1234Final
Lift For Life1414171560
St. Joseph's161381956
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life2-10-0166/55113/38
St. Joseph's3-20-0261/87233/78
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Brown (#4, Jr.)19516-72
Mackenzie Wilson (#2, Jr.)16317-102
Na'Teonia Russell (#10, Sr.)11410-13
Daniyah Ward (#3, Sr.)5201-42
Deidra Walton (#5, Fr.)30100
Chase Giddings (#12, Fr.)30103
La'Niya Starks (#32, Fr.)21004
Kori Seals (#1, Jr.)1001-21
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emily Lally (#24, 5-8, Sr.)206-60-78-102
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 6-0, Jr.)167-110-12-43
Michele Origliasso (#42, 6-0, Sr.)82-504-43
Allison Jansen (#22, 6-0, Jr.)41-102-22
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, Fr.)31-10-11-24
Avery Simon (#2, 5-7, So.)31-30-11-31
Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, Fr.)21-1001
