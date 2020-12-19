Box: Lift For Life 60, St. Joseph's 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|14
|14
|17
|15
|60
|St. Joseph's
|16
|13
|8
|19
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|2-1
|0-0
|166/55
|113/38
|St. Joseph's
|3-2
|0-0
|261/87
|233/78
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Brown (#4, Jr.)
|19
|5
|1
|6-7
|2
|Mackenzie Wilson (#2, Jr.)
|16
|3
|1
|7-10
|2
|Na'Teonia Russell (#10, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0-1
|3
|Daniyah Ward (#3, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|2
|Deidra Walton (#5, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Chase Giddings (#12, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|La'Niya Starks (#32, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kori Seals (#1, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emily Lally (#24, 5-8, Sr.)
|20
|6-6
|0-7
|8-10
|2
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 6-0, Jr.)
|16
|7-11
|0-1
|2-4
|3
|Michele Origliasso (#42, 6-0, Sr.)
|8
|2-5
|0
|4-4
|3
|Allison Jansen (#22, 6-0, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, Fr.)
|3
|1-1
|0-1
|1-2
|4
|Avery Simon (#2, 5-7, So.)
|3
|1-3
|0-1
|1-3
|1
|Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.