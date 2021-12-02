 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lift For Life 64, Rosati-Kain 21
0 comments

Box: Lift For Life 64, Rosati-Kain 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Rosati-Kain723921
Lift For Life03112564
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rosati-Kain0-20-039/2090/45
Lift For Life1-10-0106/5366/33
Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lucy Richmond (#20, 5-3, G, Sr.)81-22-500
Lauren Grebing (#40, 5-6, G, Jr.)62-30-12-24
Brooke Elston (#50, 5-11, F, Jr.)30-203-72
Ella Grebing (#52, 5-9, F, Sr.)20-102-34
Skyler English (#22, 5-4, G, Sr.)21-1001
Rosati-Kain
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News