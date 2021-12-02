Box: Lift For Life 64, Rosati-Kain 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|7
|2
|3
|9
|21
|Lift For Life
|0
|31
|12
|5
|64
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|0-2
|0-0
|39/20
|90/45
|Lift For Life
|1-1
|0-0
|106/53
|66/33
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lucy Richmond (#20, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|0
|Lauren Grebing (#40, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|6
|2-3
|0-1
|2-2
|4
|Brooke Elston (#50, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|0
|3-7
|2
|Ella Grebing (#52, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-3
|4
|Skyler English (#22, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
