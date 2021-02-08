Box: Lift For Life 73, Jennings 10

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jennings
|2
|3
|3
|2
|10
|Lift For Life
|22
|25
|18
|8
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jennings
|0-3
|0-3
|45/15
|198/66
|Lift For Life
|9-11
|1-0
|1031/344
|894/298
|Jennings
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Daniyah Ward (#3, Sr.)
|25
|10
|1
|2-3
|0
|Chase Giddings (#12, Fr.)
|24
|9
|1
|3-4
|0
|Taylor Brown (#4, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-3
|0
|Kori Seals (#1, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Deidra Walton (#5, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nyla Hardaway (#30, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
