Box: Lift For Life 73, Jennings 10
Box: Lift For Life 73, Jennings 10

1234Final
Jennings233210
Lift For Life222518873
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jennings0-30-345/15198/66
Lift For Life9-111-01031/344894/298
Jennings
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Daniyah Ward (#3, Sr.)251012-30
Chase Giddings (#12, Fr.)24913-40
Taylor Brown (#4, Jr.)9303-30
Kori Seals (#1, Jr.)7301-21
Deidra Walton (#5, Fr.)63000
Nyla Hardaway (#30, So.)21000
