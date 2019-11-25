|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Jennings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|1-0
|0-0
|51/51
|38/38
|Jennings
|0-1
|0-0
|38/38
|51/51
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|n Russell (#10)
|14
|7
|0
|0
|5
|K Seals (#1)
|12
|3
|1
|3-4
|0
|T Brown (#4)
|11
|3
|1
|2-3
|4
|D Hall (#24)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Daniyah Ward (Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|3
|Brooke Johnson (Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|3
|Jennings
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aaliyah Scott (#3, 5-1, PG, Sr.)
|17
|4
|2
|3-5
|3
|Jaleah Carrawell (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|11
|2
|0
|7-12
|0
|Reniya Richardson (#21, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-4
|3
|Sereena McHaskell (#2, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|2
|Jorricia Woods (#32, 5-9, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|4