1234Final
Lift For Life000051
Jennings000038
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life1-00-051/5138/38
Jennings0-10-038/3851/51
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
n Russell (#10)147005
K Seals (#1)12313-40
T Brown (#4)11312-34
D Hall (#24)5201-23
Daniyah Ward (Jr.)5201-43
Brooke Johnson (Jr.)4102-43
JenningsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aaliyah Scott (#3, 5-1, PG, Sr.)17423-53
Jaleah Carrawell (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)11207-120
Reniya Richardson (#21, 5-5, G, Sr.)4200-43
Sereena McHaskell (#2, 5-6, G, Jr.)4102-42
Jorricia Woods (#32, 5-9, C, Jr.)2100-14

