 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lindbergh 28, Oakville 23
0 comments

Box: Lindbergh 28, Oakville 23

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Lindbergh1423928
Oakville437923
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh3-00-0127/4269/23
Oakville2-10-0111/3783/28
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)93102
Nyla Jackson (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)60201
Ally Forbes (#50, 5-6, G, Sr.)6300-14
Shelby Bommarito (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)21002
Emma Kausch (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)21000
Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, So.)21001
Alex Henderson (#15, 5-10, F, Jr.)1001-20
Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports