Box: Lindbergh 28, Oakville 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|14
|2
|3
|9
|28
|Oakville
|4
|3
|7
|9
|23
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|3-0
|0-0
|127/42
|69/23
|Oakville
|2-1
|0-0
|111/37
|83/28
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Nyla Jackson (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Ally Forbes (#50, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|4
|Shelby Bommarito (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Emma Kausch (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Alex Henderson (#15, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
