Box: Lindbergh 30, Mehlville 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mehlville
|3
|10
|13
|2
|28
|Lindbergh
|9
|8
|9
|4
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|7-8
|1-2
|571/38
|615/41
|Lindbergh
|9-11
|3-0
|692/46
|833/56
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Peyton Beczkala (#12, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jenna O'Shea (#10, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Lauren Rapp (#22, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|4
|Almedina Mrguda (#24, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Jordan Sillies (#2, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lilly Tremusini (#20, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Melissa Muratovic (#40, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Allison Mohrhard (#4, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Mehlville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
