Box: Lindbergh 30, Mehlville 28
Box: Lindbergh 30, Mehlville 28

1234Final
Mehlville31013228
Lindbergh989430
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mehlville7-81-2571/38615/41
Lindbergh9-113-0692/46833/56
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Peyton Beczkala (#12, Jr.)63000
Jenna O'Shea (#10, So.)5201-22
Lauren Rapp (#22, Jr.)5012-24
Almedina Mrguda (#24, Jr.)3101-21
Jordan Sillies (#2, Jr.)30100
Lilly Tremusini (#20, Sr.)21002
Melissa Muratovic (#40, Sr.)2100-11
Allison Mohrhard (#4, Jr.)2002-21
Mehlville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
