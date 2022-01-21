Box: Lindbergh 43, Northwest Cedar Hill 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|6
|15
|8
|14
|43
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|4
|8
|3
|6
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|7-8
|1-1
|649/43
|621/41
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|7-9
|0-1
|600/40
|656/44
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-4
|1
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|1
|Sophie Surdyke (#30, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0