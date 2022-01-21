 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Lindbergh 43, Northwest Cedar Hill 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Lindbergh61581443
Northwest Cedar Hill483621
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh7-81-1649/43621/41
Northwest Cedar Hill7-90-1600/40656/44

People are also reading…

Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)10304-41
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)63002
Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)4011-21
Sophie Surdyke (#30, 5-9, F, Jr.)1001-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Turner helps John Burroughs power past rival MICDS

Turner helps John Burroughs power past rival MICDS

John Burroughs sophomore Allie Turner scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Bombers to a 49-40 win over rival MICDS in a Metro League showdown on Friday in Ladue. Burroughs has won five of its last six games.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News