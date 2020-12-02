 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lindbergh 43, Summit 33
0 comments

Box: Lindbergh 43, Summit 33

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Summit31013733
Lindbergh71512943
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit1-20-1112/37113/38
Lindbergh2-00-099/3346/15
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)12124-44
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Jr.)90301
Emily Cole (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)6111-23
Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, F, Sr.)30101
Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, So.)2002-41
Gracie Glenn (#34, 5-8, F, So.)1001-22
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)12320-32
Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, Fr.)12404-83
Ally Forbes (#50, 5-6, G, Sr.)9303-33
Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)42000
Paula Glaser (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)21002
Nyla Jackson (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)21001
Charlotte Zink (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)21000
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports