 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Lindbergh 45, Northwest Cedar Hill 23

  • 0
12345678Final
Northwest Cedar Hill5459000023
Lindbergh1700001214245

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill10-161-5993/381139/44
Lindbergh11-143-21040/401001/38
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)12313-64
Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)5201-21
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)3101-21
Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)30103
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News