Box: Lindbergh 45, Northwest Cedar Hill 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|5
|4
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Lindbergh
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|14
|2
|45
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|10-16
|1-5
|993/38
|1139/44
|Lindbergh
|11-14
|3-2
|1040/40
|1001/38
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-6
|4
|Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.