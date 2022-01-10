 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 47, Parkway North 34
Box: Lindbergh 47, Parkway North 34

1234Final
Lindbergh813101647
Parkway North12112934
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh6-60-1546/46514/43
Parkway North2-90-0256/21440/37
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Madison Mertzlufft (#34, 6-0, F, So.)17605-83
Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)10122-21
Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)9114-61
Nyla Jackson (#23, 5-5, G, So.)4011-25
Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)42001
Charlotte Zink (#22, 5-10, F, Sr.)3101-20
Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.
