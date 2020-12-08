Box: Lindbergh 51, University City 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|University City
|9
|3
|13
|14
|39
|Lindbergh
|9
|15
|15
|12
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|University City
|0-1
|0-0
|39/39
|51/51
|Lindbergh
|4-0
|0-0
|178/178
|108/108
|University City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, Fr.)
|21
|9
|0
|3-4
|2
|Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-3
|1
|Alex Henderson (#15, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|0
|Shelby Bommarito (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Nyla Jackson (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Ally Forbes (#50, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|3
