 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lindbergh 51, University City 39
0 comments

Box: Lindbergh 51, University City 39

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
University City93131439
Lindbergh915151251
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
University City0-10-039/3951/51
Lindbergh4-00-0178/178108/108
University City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, Fr.)21903-42
Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)13321-31
Alex Henderson (#15, 5-10, F, Jr.)6202-40
Shelby Bommarito (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)5201-20
Nyla Jackson (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)42002
Ally Forbes (#50, 5-6, G, Sr.)2100-13
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports