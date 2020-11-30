 Skip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 56, Affton 13
Box: Lindbergh 56, Affton 13

1234Final
Lindbergh201911656
Affton308213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh1-00-056/5613/13
Affton0-10-013/1356/56
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charlotte Zink (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)14602-31
Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, Fr.)11305-62
Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)9310-14
Paula Glaser (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)6300-10
Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)60201
Ally Forbes (#50, 5-6, G, Sr.)5201-13
Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, So.)42001
Nyla Jackson (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)1001-22
Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.
