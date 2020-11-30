Box: Lindbergh 56, Affton 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|20
|19
|11
|6
|56
|Affton
|3
|0
|8
|2
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|1-0
|0-0
|56/56
|13/13
|Affton
|0-1
|0-0
|13/13
|56/56
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charlotte Zink (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-3
|1
|Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, Fr.)
|11
|3
|0
|5-6
|2
|Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-1
|4
|Paula Glaser (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|0
|Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Ally Forbes (#50, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|3
|Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Nyla Jackson (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
