Box: Lindbergh 57, Cor Jesu 49
12345Final
Cor Jesu1614413249
Lindbergh10168131057
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu3-60-2361/40413/46
Lindbergh5-50-0456/51434/48
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)174-102-93-44
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)113-61-32-44
Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)82-71-21-33
Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, So.)51-21-105
Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)42-7002
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)42-40-100
Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.
