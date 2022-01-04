Box: Lindbergh 57, Cor Jesu 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|16
|14
|4
|13
|2
|49
|Lindbergh
|10
|16
|8
|13
|10
|57
-
McLaughlin helps Visitation muscle past Fort Zumwalt East
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles
-
Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title
-
Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Waterloo continues record-setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|3-6
|0-2
|361/40
|413/46
|Lindbergh
|5-5
|0-0
|456/51
|434/48
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|17
|4-10
|2-9
|3-4
|4
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|11
|3-6
|1-3
|2-4
|4
|Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)
|8
|2-7
|1-2
|1-3
|3
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|5
|Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-7
|0
|0
|2
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.