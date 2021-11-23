Box: Lindbergh 58, Fox 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|4
|7
|7
|2
|20
|Lindbergh
|13
|20
|14
|11
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|0-1
|0-0
|20/20
|58/58
|Lindbergh
|2-0
|0-0
|94/94
|50/50
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, So.)
|16
|5
|0
|6-8
|0
|Nyla Jackson (#23, 5-5, G, So.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Charlotte Zink (#22, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Madison Mertzlufft (#40, 6-0, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Rylea Riffert (#24, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Sarah Schrader (#35, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
