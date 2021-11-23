 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lindbergh 58, Fox 20
0 comments

Box: Lindbergh 58, Fox 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Fox477220
Lindbergh1320141158
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox0-10-020/2058/58
Lindbergh2-00-094/9450/50
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, So.)16506-80
Nyla Jackson (#23, 5-5, G, So.)123203
Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)81203
Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)72100
Charlotte Zink (#22, 5-10, F, Sr.)42001
Madison Mertzlufft (#40, 6-0, F, So.)42001
Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)30101
Rylea Riffert (#24, 5-6, G, So.)2100-21
Sarah Schrader (#35, 5-10, F, Sr.)21000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News