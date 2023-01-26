 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lindbergh 61, Francis Howell 32

1234Final
Francis Howell7771132
Lindbergh922181261
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell7-103-1700/41715/42
Lindbergh10-92-1847/50772/45

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, Jr.)14602-23
Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)90300
MJ Abercrombie (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)90301
Nyla Jackson (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)9212-23
Madison Mertzlufft (#34, 6-0, F, Jr.)63002
Kate Ritter (#10, 5-8, G, So.)6300-11
Sam Colvin (#40, 6-0, F, So.)4102-24
Elizabeth Mertzlufft (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)21000
Rylea Riffert (#24, 5-7, G, Jr.)21001
