Box: Lindbergh 61, Francis Howell 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|7
|7
|7
|11
|32
|Lindbergh
|9
|22
|18
|12
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|7-10
|3-1
|700/41
|715/42
|Lindbergh
|10-9
|2-1
|847/50
|772/45
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-2
|3
|Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|MJ Abercrombie (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Nyla Jackson (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|3
|Madison Mertzlufft (#34, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Kate Ritter (#10, 5-8, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|1
|Sam Colvin (#40, 6-0, F, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Elizabeth Mertzlufft (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rylea Riffert (#24, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1