Box: Lindbergh 73, University City 37
Box: Lindbergh 73, University City 37

1234Final
Lindbergh2620131473
University City1099937
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh4-10-0240/48188/38
University City2-20-0188/38197/39
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nyla Jackson (#23, 5-5, G, So.)17430-13
Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, So.)16800-22
Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)126000
Madison Mertzlufft (#40, 6-0, F, So.)10402-32
Charlotte Zink (#22, 5-10, F, Sr.)6202-30
Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)6020-22
Sarah Schrader (#35, 5-10, F, Sr.)4200-12
Rylea Riffert (#24, 5-6, G, So.)21002
Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.
