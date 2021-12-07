Box: Lindbergh 73, University City 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|26
|20
|13
|14
|73
|University City
|10
|9
|9
|9
|37
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|4-1
|0-0
|240/48
|188/38
|University City
|2-2
|0-0
|188/38
|197/39
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nyla Jackson (#23, 5-5, G, So.)
|17
|4
|3
|0-1
|3
|Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, So.)
|16
|8
|0
|0-2
|2
|Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Mertzlufft (#40, 6-0, F, So.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|2
|Charlotte Zink (#22, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|0
|Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0-2
|2
|Sarah Schrader (#35, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|2
|Rylea Riffert (#24, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
