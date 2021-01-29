 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 42, Lift For Life 41
Box: Lutheran North 42, Lift For Life 41

1234Final
Lift For Life12182941
Lutheran North91114842
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life6-100-0822/51770/48
Lutheran North9-40-1727/45599/37
Lift For Life
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)19803-43
Raven Addison (#32, 5-10, F, So.)126004
Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, Jr.)6300-22
Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)5012-20
