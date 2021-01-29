Box: Lutheran North 42, Lift For Life 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|12
|18
|2
|9
|41
|Lutheran North
|9
|11
|14
|8
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|6-10
|0-0
|822/51
|770/48
|Lutheran North
|9-4
|0-1
|727/45
|599/37
|Lift For Life
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|19
|8
|0
|3-4
|3
|Raven Addison (#32, 5-10, F, So.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|4
|Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|2
|Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.