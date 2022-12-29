Box: Lutheran North 44, Francis Howell 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|16
|7
|6
|15
|44
|Francis Howell
|13
|11
|11
|6
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|8-5
|0-0
|588/45
|577/44
|Francis Howell
|4-5
|1-0
|395/30
|339/26
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Danielle Moore (#13, So.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-6
|3
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|3
|Bryn Cohen (#12, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-3
|1
|Karley Bonham (#3, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3