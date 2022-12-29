 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 44, Francis Howell 41

  • 0
1234Final
Lutheran North16761544
Francis Howell131111641
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North8-50-0588/45577/44
Francis Howell4-51-0395/30339/26

Lutheran North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Danielle Moore (#13, So.)126001
Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)10304-63
Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)8302-33
Bryn Cohen (#12, Jr.)7112-31
Karley Bonham (#3, So.)21001
Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)21003
