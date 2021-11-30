 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 57, Clayton 47
Box: Lutheran North 57, Clayton 47

Final
Clayton47
Lutheran North57
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton0-20-0109/54126/63
Lutheran North1-00-057/2847/24
ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Burks (#25, So.)101-61-75-75
Lauren Young (#21, Fr.)102-102-502
Izzy Ross (#44, Sr.)94-1301-25
Brooklyn Pierce (#34, So.)82-51-31-80
Rachel Van Rhein (#10, So.)61-11-11-30
Stella Whitney (#23, So.)21-20-703
Taylor Miller (#12, Fr.)21-4001
Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
