Box: Lutheran North 57, Clayton 47

|Final
|Clayton
|47
|Lutheran North
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|0-2
|0-0
|109/54
|126/63
|Lutheran North
|1-0
|0-0
|57/28
|47/24
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Burks (#25, So.)
|10
|1-6
|1-7
|5-7
|5
|Lauren Young (#21, Fr.)
|10
|2-10
|2-5
|0
|2
|Izzy Ross (#44, Sr.)
|9
|4-13
|0
|1-2
|5
|Brooklyn Pierce (#34, So.)
|8
|2-5
|1-3
|1-8
|0
|Rachel Van Rhein (#10, So.)
|6
|1-1
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|Stella Whitney (#23, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-7
|0
|3
|Taylor Miller (#12, Fr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|1
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
