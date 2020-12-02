 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 61, Francis Howell Central 45
1234Final
Francis Howell Central137131245
Lutheran North820231061
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central1-10-093/46102/51
Lutheran North2-00-0130/6582/41
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sofia Tweedie (#20, 5-11, SF, Sr.)15512-24
Sophie Delaney (#3, 5-8, SF, Sr.)11410-11
Gracie Stugart (#11, 5-7, GD, Sr.)10402-41
Trinniti Matthews (#32, 6-0, SF, Jr.)7301-34
Briana Mason (#34, 5-7, SF, So.)2100-21
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Laila Blakeny (#4, 5-7, G, So.)234-163-86-73
Kayla Sullivan (#25, 5-10, G, So.)203-143-35-51
Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)62-502-24
Raven Addison (#32, 5-10, F, So.)62-80-32-42
Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)52-301-22
Olivia Smith (#30, 5-8, F, Sr.)10-101-41
