Box: Lutheran North 61, Francis Howell Central 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|13
|7
|13
|12
|45
|Lutheran North
|8
|20
|23
|10
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|1-1
|0-0
|93/46
|102/51
|Lutheran North
|2-0
|0-0
|130/65
|82/41
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sofia Tweedie (#20, 5-11, SF, Sr.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-2
|4
|Sophie Delaney (#3, 5-8, SF, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0-1
|1
|Gracie Stugart (#11, 5-7, GD, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|1
|Trinniti Matthews (#32, 6-0, SF, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|4
|Briana Mason (#34, 5-7, SF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Laila Blakeny (#4, 5-7, G, So.)
|23
|4-16
|3-8
|6-7
|3
|Kayla Sullivan (#25, 5-10, G, So.)
|20
|3-14
|3-3
|5-5
|1
|Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|2-5
|0
|2-2
|4
|Raven Addison (#32, 5-10, F, So.)
|6
|2-8
|0-3
|2-4
|2
|Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Olivia Smith (#30, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-4
|1
