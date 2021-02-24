 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran North 61, Visitation 56
0 comments

Box: Lutheran North 61, Visitation 56

  • 0
1234Final
Lutheran North1013211761
Visitation1016151556
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North11-100-41127/541039/49
Visitation9-152-41143/541220/58
Lutheran North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)23534-44
Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)120402
Lucie Schwartz (#2, PG, So.)84003
Kate Restovich (#24, G, So.)6202-32
Avery Jacoby (#14, G, So.)4102-23
Claire Fulton (#52, P)21001
Haley Brinker (#33, P, So.)1001-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports