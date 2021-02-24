Box: Lutheran North 61, Visitation 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|10
|13
|21
|17
|61
|Visitation
|10
|16
|15
|15
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|11-10
|0-4
|1127/54
|1039/49
|Visitation
|9-15
|2-4
|1143/54
|1220/58
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)
|23
|5
|3
|4-4
|4
|Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, PG, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Kate Restovich (#24, G, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|2
|Avery Jacoby (#14, G, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Claire Fulton (#52, P)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Haley Brinker (#33, P, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0