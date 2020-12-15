Box: Lutheran North 64, Parkway North 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|11
|19
|14
|20
|64
|Parkway North
|15
|12
|14
|14
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|4-1
|0-1
|309/62
|248/50
|Parkway North
|4-1
|0-0
|279/56
|229/46
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Laila Blakeny (#4, 5-7, G, So.)
|29
|2
|7
|4-5
|2
|Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0-3
|4
|Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-6
|4
|Raven Addison (#32, 5-10, F, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Daria Johnson (#21, 5-9, F, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chanel Davis (#30, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|16
|4
|2
|2-3
|3
|Madison Adolphsen (#34, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-6
|5
|Aliyah Williams (#4, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|9
|1
|1
|4-7
|1
|Ali Jordan (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Elyse Marshall (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|2
|Shaylia Mullins (#32, 5-9, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
