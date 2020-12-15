 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran North 64, Parkway North 55
0 comments

Box: Lutheran North 64, Parkway North 55

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Lutheran North1119142064
Parkway North1512141455
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North4-10-1309/62248/50
Parkway North4-10-0279/56229/46
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Laila Blakeny (#4, 5-7, G, So.)29274-52
Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)13510-34
Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)81202
Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, Jr.)7203-64
Raven Addison (#32, 5-10, F, So.)30104
Daria Johnson (#21, 5-9, F, So.)2002-22
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chanel Davis (#30, 5-11, F, Sr.)16422-33
Madison Adolphsen (#34, 6-0, G, Jr.)15512-65
Aliyah Williams (#4, 5-3, G, Sr.)9114-71
Ali Jordan (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)90304
Elyse Marshall (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)5201-32
Shaylia Mullins (#32, 5-9, G, So.)1001-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports