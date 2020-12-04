 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran North 64, Rolla 51
1234Final
Lutheran North1713201464
Rolla1210141551
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North3-00-0194/65133/44
Rolla3-10-0249/83183/61
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Laila Blakeny (#4, 5-7, G, So.)16506-91
Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)14308-103
Neveah Howard (#15, 5-4, G, Jr.)11123-40
Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, Jr.)11501-45
Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)10108-91
Raven Addison (#32, 5-10, F, So.)21005
Lutheran North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
