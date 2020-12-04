Box: Lutheran North 64, Rolla 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|17
|13
|20
|14
|64
|Rolla
|12
|10
|14
|15
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|3-0
|0-0
|194/65
|133/44
|Rolla
|3-1
|0-0
|249/83
|183/61
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Laila Blakeny (#4, 5-7, G, So.)
|16
|5
|0
|6-9
|1
|Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|14
|3
|0
|8-10
|3
|Neveah Howard (#15, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|11
|1
|2
|3-4
|0
|Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-4
|5
|Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|10
|1
|0
|8-9
|1
|Raven Addison (#32, 5-10, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.