Box: Lutheran North 69, Visitation 37
Box: Lutheran North 69, Visitation 37

1234Final
Visitation12117737
Lutheran North1418172069
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation2-21-0169/42221/55
Lutheran North1-00-069/1737/9
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)240802
Kate Restovich (#24, G, So.)6013-41
Lucie Schwartz (#2, PG, So.)42001
Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)21004
Avery Jacoby (#14, G, So.)1001-21
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
