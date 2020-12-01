Box: Lutheran North 69, Visitation 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|12
|11
|7
|7
|37
|Lutheran North
|14
|18
|17
|20
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|2-2
|1-0
|169/42
|221/55
|Lutheran North
|1-0
|0-0
|69/17
|37/9
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)
|24
|0
|8
|0
|2
|Kate Restovich (#24, G, So.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-4
|1
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, PG, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Avery Jacoby (#14, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
