Box: Lutheran North 56, Grandview 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Grandview
|11
|14
|6
|5
|36
|Lutheran North
|13
|9
|24
|10
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|5-4
|0-0
|410/46
|342/38
|Lutheran North
|2-3
|0-1
|244/27
|228/25
|Grandview
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Sullivan (#34, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0
|0
|MaKayla Williams (#21, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|2
|Laila Blakeny (#25, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|3
|Olivia Smith (#4, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Neveah Howard (#15, 5-4, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1