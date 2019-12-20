Box: Lutheran North 56, Grandview 36
0 comments

Box: Lutheran North 56, Grandview 36

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Grandview11146536
Lutheran North139241056
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview5-40-0410/46342/38
Lutheran North2-30-1244/27228/25
Grandview
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayla Sullivan (#34, 5-10, G, Fr.)147000
MaKayla Williams (#21, 5-7, G, Sr.)10402-32
Laila Blakeny (#25, 5-7, G, Fr.)72101
Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)63001
Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)63001
Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, So.)6202-43
Olivia Smith (#4, 5-9, F, Jr.)42001
Neveah Howard (#15, 5-4, G, So.)30101
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports