Box: Lutheran North 35, John Burroughs 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|4
|16
|6
|8
|34
|Lutheran North
|12
|5
|6
|12
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|15-10
|1-5
|1361/54
|1079/43
|Lutheran North
|14-10
|3-2
|1164/47
|1105/44
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Laila Blakeny (#25, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|MaKayla Williams (#21, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Kayla Sullivan (#34, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Nylah McLarren (5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3