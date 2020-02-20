Box: Lutheran North 35, John Burroughs 34
Box: Lutheran North 35, John Burroughs 34

1234Final
John Burroughs4166834
Lutheran North12561235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs15-101-51361/541079/43
Lutheran North14-103-21164/471105/44
John Burroughs
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Laila Blakeny (#25, 5-7, G, Fr.)111301
Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, So.)7301-23
MaKayla Williams (#21, 5-7, G, Sr.)6111-20
Kayla Sullivan (#34, 5-10, G, Fr.)42000
Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)42001
Nylah McLarren (5-5, G, Sr.)21000
Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)1001-23
