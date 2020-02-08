Box: Lutheran North 69, Lutheran South 57
0 comments

Box: Lutheran North 69, Lutheran South 57

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Lutheran South1314121857
Lutheran North1121152269
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South13-62-11055/56761/40
Lutheran North11-101-21033/541000/53
Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, So.)16702-55
Kayla Sullivan (#34, 5-10, G, Fr.)13314-70
Laila Blakeny (#25, 5-7, G, Fr.)10213-43
Taleah Dilworth (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)10402-21
Cynaa Coleman (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)7112-43
MaKayla Williams (#21, 5-7, G, Sr.)7203-41
Neveah Howard (#15, 5-4, G, So.)4102-33
Olivia Smith (#4, 5-9, F, Jr.)21003
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports